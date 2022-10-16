JEDDAH — Muslim holders of fan tickets (Hayya card) of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, are allowed to perform Umrah and visit Madinah, Khaled Al-Shammari, assistant director general of the general department of visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.



During an interview with Al-Ekhbariya, Al-Shammari said that the multiple visa of Hayya card holders is free, but it is mandatory to obtain medical insurance from the visa platform.



The visa will be valid to enter Saudi Arabia 10 days before the start of the World Cup, which start from Nov. 11, until the final day on Dec. 18, 2022, Al-Shammari confirmed.



He also added that the residence period for the visa holder would last for two months.



The visa will be for several trips, and its holder can enter and exit Saudi Arabia at any time during its validity period, and it is not required that the visa holder has entered from Qatar.



The Cabinet approved earlier the state to incur the costs of e-services — related to the e-visas service platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — for issuing an entry visa to Saudi Arabia for holders of fan tickets (Hayya card) of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



A Hayya card (fan ID) is a personalized document that is issued and required by every single person attending any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.

