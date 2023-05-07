JEDDAH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan hoped that talks being held in Jeddah between the Sudanese warring parties will lead to an end to the conflict.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started direct talks on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the US announced in a joint statement.

Prince Faisal welcomed the presence of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah to engage in dialogue.

“We hope that this dialogue will lead to the end of the conflict and the return of security and stability to Sudan.”

He said: “This dialogue comes as a result of international collaboration and vigorous efforts of the Kingdom with the United States and in partnership with the Quartet countries and partners from the tripartite mechanism.”

Riyadh and Washington urged both parties to actively engage in talks toward a cease-fire and an end to the conflict.

They also urged continued, coordinated international support for an expanded negotiation process that should include engagement with all Sudanese parties.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the talks. He urged the parties to engage in these talks seriously as a path toward ending the conflict.

Fighting between two rival generals — army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan "Hemedti" Daglo — broke out April 15, leaving more than 550 people dead.

RSF commander welcomed on Saturday the joint statement by Saudi Arabia and the United States, initiating talks between the conflicting parties in Jeddah.

He appreciated all regional and international efforts to establish a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors, and provide essential services to the people of Sudan.

“We are committed to democracy and the transition to a civilian-led government,” he said

Daglo expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and the United States for sponsoring this initiative, and extended a special thanks to the Saudi leadership for hosting the talks.

