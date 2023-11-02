WASHINGTON — The Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman, met on Wednesday with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Washington.



Upon his arrival at the US State Department, Prince Khaled recorded a statement in the official visits registry.



The meeting included a review of the close strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States, exploring ways to enhance them, and discussing joint efforts and coordination aimed at easing tensions in the region.



The two sides also discussed areas of cooperation between their friendly countries, contributing to the realization of their vision to support regional and international security and stability.

