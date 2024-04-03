JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Royal Court of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.



During their official talks, the two leaders emphasized the importance of the international community playing its role in mounting pressure on Israel to stop its war on Gaza, as well as to abide by international laws, and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza without delay.



The Crown Prince and Sanchez discussed the serious developments in the Gaza Strip and international efforts to halt Israeli military operations and address their security and humanitarian consequences. They also reviewed advancing the peace process in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and General Assembly (UNGA), as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince welcomed the Spanish prime minister, and wished him and his accompanying delegation a pleasant stay. On his part, Sanchez expressed his happiness over the visit to the Kingdom and appreciated the hospitality and warm reception accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral fraternal relations and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in various fields. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.



The meeting was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and other senior officials and the high level delegation accompanying the Spanish prime minister.

