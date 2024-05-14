Manama: Addressing the Arab delegates and senior officials' taking part in preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the 33rd regular Arab Summit hosted by Manama, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar, confirmed his country's keenness during its outgoing presidency of the 32nd Summit to provide all necessary assistance and support to Arab crucial issues, in light of the continuing extremely dangerous and complex regional and international circumstances facing the Arab region.



"Our meeting today comes at a difficult time of aggression and injustice that our Palestinian brothers are going through," Al-Matar said. "Since the Palestinian cause comes as top agenda of the Kingdom’s foreign policy, my country, in cooperation with its Arab sister states, has exerted all necessary diplomatic efforts in order to reach an end to the war in [the] Gaza Strip, ensure the protection of civilians, deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and support efforts aimed at bringing about an international recognition of the independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with east Al-Quds as its capital.”



"The Kingdom, during its presidency, through joint Arab action, made all possible efforts sincerely, hand in hand with Arab countries, especially in Yemen, Sudan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Somalia, to achieve Arab and international peace and security in a way that achieves the interests of the Arab peoples and preserves the rights of the Arab nation," the ambassador said.



He explained that the Kingdom believes that the region has great capabilities and enormous wealth that make it capable of overcoming crises and leading and competing globally, noting that this requires concerted Arab efforts to enhance Arab cooperation in economic, cultural, and development affairs.