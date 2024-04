ISLAMABAD — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Monday a phone call from the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.



During the call, they discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the recent escalation in the region. They also discussed the importance of coordination and efforts aimed at ensuring not to aggravate the situation

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).