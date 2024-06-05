The Saudi Cabinet welcomed Tuesday the results of Saudi-Kuwaiti coordinative council that reflected the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples in all domains.

This came in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing Saudi Minister of Information Salman Al-Dosari after a virtual cabinet meeting led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.

King Salman got reassured about complete preparations, efforts and arrangements for this year's hajj season, it added, noting that King Salman expressed the Kingdom's pride for serving pilgrims.

The Cabinet was briefed on the results of Kingdom's participation in some meetings held on the level of GCC and Arab League.

The Cabinet said that it looks forward to further upgrading joint action for wider horizons, in line with the firm historical and fraternal relations and bonds, according to the statement.

The ministers commended the outputs of the 37th ministerial meeting of OPEC+, affirming that the Kingdom and seven other countries' decision to extend a voluntary cut enhances precautionary efforts made by the OPEC+ coalition, with the aim of backing stability at oil markets.

Kingdom's hosting of World Environment Day activities on Wednesday, tomorrow, affirms the country's leading role locally, regionally and internationally, it said.

The Cabinet renewed Saudi Arabia's keenness on continuing supporting international endeavors aiming to achieve security and stability in the region.

The coordinative council meeting was held in Kuwait Monday, under the co-chairmanship of Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Saudi peer Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with the participation of heads of sub-committees.

The coordinative council underlined the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in all fields and means of developing them and meeting aspirations of the two countries' leaderships.

The two sides underlined the need of boosting cooperation in political fields and joint coordination on international, regional and bilateral levels. (end) fn.hm

