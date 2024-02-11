RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has warned about the grave consequences of the assault and targeting of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, which has become the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians displaced by the brutal Israeli aggression. The Kingdom firmly rejected and strongly condemned the forced displacement of these individuals.

Saudi Arabia has reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, stating that this persistent violation of international law and international humanitarian law underscores the urgent need for the United Nations Security Council to convene promptly. The aim is to prevent Israel from causing an imminent humanitarian disaster, for which all supporters of the aggression will bear responsibility.

