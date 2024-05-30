RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced on Wednesday the genocide and massacres being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people by targeting the tents of defenseless Palestinian refugees in Rafah in the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Saudi Arabia holds the Israeli authorities fully responsible for what is happening in Rafah and all other occupied Palestinian territories. “The continued blatant violations by the Israeli occupation forces of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws and norms, in light of the silence of the international community, exacerbates the scale of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are experiencing,” the ministry said while reaffirming that this puts the credibility of the institutions of international legitimacy at stake.



Saudi Arabia stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities, at present more than ever before, to stop the massacres against the Palestinian people and prosecute those responsible for such acts.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).