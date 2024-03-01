MADINAH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of defenseless civilians in the northern Gaza Strip.



The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of violations of international humanitarian law by any party and under any pretext, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Saudi Arabia also renewed its call on the international community to take a firm stance by obliging Israel to respect international humanitarian law, as well as to immediately open safe humanitarian corridors, allow the evacuation of the injured, and enable the delivery of aid and medical equipment without restrictions to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe and prevent its aggravation. It emphasized the necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire to prevent casualties of innocent civilians.



More than 100 unarmed Palestinians, who were collecting aid, were killed and over 750 injured in a heinous attack by the Israeli occupation forces on Thursday. Israeli forces fired towards thousands of people from Gaza City and other northern areas as they waited at Nabulsi roundabout in northern Gaza for the arrival of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, according to media reports

