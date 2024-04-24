RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday the ongoing and undeterred heinous war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condemnation of these crimes, the latest of which was the unearthing of mass graves in the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The ministry affirmed that the international community’s failure to activate mechanisms of accountability regarding violations of international law by the Israeli occupation forces will only result in more violations and exacerbate humanitarian tragedies and destruction.



The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s call to the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards stopping the Israeli occupation’s attacks on civilians in Gaza and holding it accountable for the massacres it has committed

