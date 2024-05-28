RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' continuous assaults on unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip.



The latest reported incident involved the targeting of tents housing displaced Palestinians situated near the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warehouses, northwest of Rafah.



The Kingdom has expressed its absolute rejection of the persistent egregious violations by Israeli forces against international and humanitarian laws and norms.



In its statement, the Ministry called for immediate international intervention to halt the massacres being committed and to address the escalating humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are enduring.



The situation in Gaza remains dire, with UNRWA reporting devastating attacks on families seeking shelter in the area.



On Sunday, Israeli forces targeted residential areas and a displacement camp in Rafah, resulting in at least 35 fatalities and numerous injuries, including children and women.



The UN agency described the conditions in Gaza as "hell on earth," with recent events serving as a grim reminder of the ongoing violence.



The continued conflict has led to nearly 36,000 Palestinian casualties since the onset of hostilities last October.



The extensive military campaign has devastated the enclave, leaving the vast majority of its 2.3 million residents homeless and facing famine.



Despite a ruling from the International Court of Justice demanding a cessation of the offensive in Rafah, hostilities have persisted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).