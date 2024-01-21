DAVOS — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Khereiji underscored Saudi Arabia’s firm stance against the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. He emphasized the urgent need of an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of relief aid, and the prevention of forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

The deputy minister made the remarks in a speech, delivered on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda. The minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the heads of state and government participating in the summit.

Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Palestinian question will continue to be on top of the agenda of key meetings until an independent Palestinian state is established on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Al-Khereiji drew attention to the significant rise in global conflicts, undermining the sovereignty and stability of states, prompting collective efforts to achieve peace. He spoke about the escalating extreme climate conditions worldwide, citing the Kingdom’s environmental initiatives.

These include the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030. The summit was attended by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel and Saudi Ambassador to Uganda Jamal Al-Madani.

