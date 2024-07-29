RIYADH — The National Center for Palms and Dates, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, has announced the launch of the Seasonal Markets System, a mandatory electronic platform designed to regulate and organize the trading of dates in seasonal markets.



The system aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of market data across all regions of the Kingdom, requiring registration for anyone looking to sell, buy, or market dates.



The new system facilitates easy completion of sales and purchases, recording of transactions, safeguarding financial dealings, and selecting marketing service providers with ease. It also allows for real-time monitoring of sales, access to a broader range of markets, and viewing of average prices in all wholesale date markets.



The center highlighted the system's importance in achieving its strategic goals by enhancing the efficiency of seasonal date markets and promoting sustainable development in the palm and date sector through a comprehensive range of agricultural and marketing services.



The system targets farmers, marketers (service providers), and buyers, offering several benefits such as improving sales methods, promoting good selling practices, invigorating date markets, attracting buyers, increasing job opportunities, and creating financing solutions in cooperation with relevant entities.



Saudi Arabia boasts over 36 million palm trees, producing more than 1.6 million tons of dates annually, with exports amounting to SR1.462 billion to 119 countries worldwide.



It is noteworthy that access to seasonal date markets will only be permitted after registration in the Seasonal Markets System, ensuring the protection of all parties involved and enhancing the sector's competitiveness locally and internationally.

