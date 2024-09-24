Saudi Arabia: Expect hot weather daytime, warning of poor horizontal visibility

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.Offshore, the weather will be hazy at places at first, becoming fine, the report added.Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore it will be 5 - 10 km.