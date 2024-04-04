RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has voiced its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on the World Central Kitchen convoy in the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described this act as a systematic continuation of the Israeli occupation's crimes and violations against international humanitarian law.



Expressing deep condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, the Kingdom reiterated its firm stance against the targeting of humanitarian missions and their workers.



Saudi Arabia called upon the international community to take immediate action to halt such violations and ensure the protection of unarmed civilians and humanitarian workers.



Furthermore, the Kingdom emphasized the importance of delivering more urgent humanitarian aid to mitigate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

