GENEVA — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan warned on Monday against the catastrophic repercussions of Israeli threats to attack Rafah, the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians as a result of forced displacement by the Israeli occupation army. He renewed the Kingdom’s call for an immediate ceasefire, paving the way for a serious, just and comprehensive peace process.



Heading the Saudi delegation participating in the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Prince Faisal said in his speech that any institutional dialogue on human rights cannot be taken seriously if it ignores the tragic situation in Palestine. What rights are we talking about while Gaza is under the ashes? How can the international community remain silent while the people of Gaza are displaced and suffering from the ugliest forms of human rights violations?, he asked.



Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection of double standards and selectivity in the application of international resolutions. He emphasized that the Kingdom has repeatedly called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in stopping the war and irresponsible escalation to protect innocent civilians and pave the way for a clear and credible peace process that is committed by all parties.



He pointed out that there were 30,000 deaths reported from Gaza, in addition to the starvation of more than two million people, the lack of security, and the disruption of basic services such as water, electricity, and medicine. “Despite this, the Security Council still leaves its meetings without results,” he criticized.



The foreign minister urged the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720 related to Gaza and activate the humanitarian mechanism in accordance with it. He also called for lifting restrictions on the entry of relief trucks and humanitarian aid in order to alleviate unjustified human suffering.



In his speech, Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on continuing its close cooperation with the United Nations human rights mechanisms, which deal with the concept of human rights from a comprehensive perspective based on protecting the individual and society, improving the quality of life, and empowering the factors of comprehensive development and renaissance.



The minister underscored the importance of respecting different values and not seeking to impose selected values on everyone while taking into account differences between countries and societies. “Although we believe in the existence of common global values and principles, this does not negate the right of countries and societies to follow the value system that is compatible with the cultural and social diversity in the international community.”



Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen its comprehensive concept of human rights through its Vision 2030, which was reflected in the development of the legal and institutional structure of the national human rights system within the framework of developing the legislative system in general, labor and expatriate systems and policies, promoting women’s rights and empowerment, and other areas that affect daily life of citizens and residents.



The Kingdom’s delegation to the UNHRC session included Human Rights Commission President Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila.

