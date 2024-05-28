BRUSSELS — The Second Arab/OIC-European Contact Group meeting co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and Norway has made significant strides toward the recognition of Palestinian statehood. The conference, held in Brussels, brought together world leaders to discuss practical steps toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide highlighted the urgency of not only addressing the ongoing humanitarian crises but also advancing political resolutions that support the sovereignty and recognition of Palestine as an independent state.



The meeting's outcomes included a strong consensus on the need for international cooperation to support the establishment of a unified Palestinian government. This involves substantial backing in terms of political recognition and economic support to ensure Palestine's viability as a sovereign nation.



Representatives from countries across the globe, including major stakeholders like the US, UK, and various European and Middle Eastern nations, expressed their support for a peace process that respects the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people within the framework of international law.



The group also emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and building on the momentum from this meeting to drive forward the peace process, ensuring that the vision of a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as a shared capital, becomes a reality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).