RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture confirmed that Saudi Arabia has achieved self-sufficiency in figs by 111%, with annual production quantities exceeding 28,000 tons in a cultivated area of approximately 1,421 hectares across various regions of the country.



As part of the Harvest Season campaign, the Ministry highlighted that Jazan leads with an annual production of 9,906 tons, followed by Riyadh with 8,010 tons, Asir with 3,970 tons, Makkah with 1,635 tons, Hail with 1,033 tons, Al-Jouf with 874 tons, Al-Baha with 790 tons, Al-Qassim with 737 tons, Najran with 645 tons, Tabuk with 348 tons, Madinah with 245 tons, and the Northern Borders with 36 tons.



The Ministry indicated that the fig production season runs from February to November each year, with varying quantities produced in different regions.



The Ministry is working to develop the production and marketing of figs through the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program by exploiting available opportunities and resources and benefiting from the comparative advantage in different regions according to natural resources and agricultural capabilities.



Saudi Arabia's regions are distinguished by the production of various types of figs, including Madani figs, Turkish figs, local figs, Waziri figs, Kadota figs, and White King figs.



The Ministry pointed out that figs have multiple health benefits, such as reducing blood pressure levels, improving hair and skin health, strengthening bones, and regulating blood sugar levels. It also noted that consuming locally produced fruit during its production seasons provides maximum nutritional and health benefits.

