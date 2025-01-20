RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced shutting down of 13 recruitment offices and revoking licenses of 31 others for committing various violations during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The punitive measures were taken following inspection raids of recruitment offices and companies carried out by the ministry officials.



The licenses of 31 recruitment firms and offices have been suspended following their violation of rules related to practicing recruitment activities and provision of labor services, as well as their failure in achieving the minimum performance requirements based on standards and requirements, and not complying with the specified standards and requirements with regard to running hospitality centers, in addition to the failure to correct the violations within the grace period granted for correction.



The ministry has also suspended activities of 13 recruitment offices following their violations of the rules of practicing recruitment and delay in resolving complaints and failure in refunding to customers in addition to violating the standards and requirements of hospitality centers.



The MHRSD called on employers and recruitment offices to adhere to the rules of recruitment practice, avoid committing violations, and preserve the rights of all contracting parties.

The ministry urged to report any violations in the recruitment sector through contacting Musaned number: 920002866 or via the Musaned application available on smart mobile devices.

