Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s first low-cost airline, has achieved a significant milestone by launching its first-ever direct flight to Fujairah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, with four weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays.

In a statement, Salam Air’s CEO said the introduction of SalamAir's services to Fujairah International Airport strengthens travel and trade ties between Oman and the UAE, while meeting the growing demand for air travel in the region.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Observer Web Team