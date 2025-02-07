Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully concluded its annual beach clean-up initiative at Al Hulaila in Ras Al Khaimah as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The event aims to reduce marine pollution, protect local biodiversity, and raise community awareness on the importance of maintaining clean and healthy coastal ecosystems for future generations.

The event brought together 100 participants comprising RAKEZ clients, staff members and local volunteers, all collaborating to preserve the coastal environment’s natural beauty while emphasising shared responsibility to protect the environment.

Throughout the day, the participants gathered 760 kilograms of waste from the beach, including plastic and wood that pose significant threats to marine life and ecosystems.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “The event exemplifies our commitment to environmental protection and responsibility towards the Ras Al Khaimah’s community. Sustainability is integral to our business model, and by working together, we are making a meaningful difference in preserving our natural surroundings.”

This initiative is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to fostering environmental consciousness within the community. With these efforts, the economic zone sets an example for corporate responsibility, while also supporting sustainable growth and environmental advocacy by encouraging others to join the movement for a greener future.