Bahrain's plans to provide quality healthcare for all members of its society have been outlined at a key meeting.Supreme Council for Health president Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa made the statements during a meeting yesterday, in the presence of Health Ministry’s Under-Secretary Dr Waleed Al Manea, regional director of the GCC at the World Bank Issam Abu Suleiman and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed ways to enhance the ongoing co-operation between the two sides.Dr Shaikh Mohammed commended the World Bank’s contribution to the success of many health plans, projects and programmes.

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).