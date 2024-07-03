QNB Group Qatar's first financial institution to 'consider interim profits distribution'

QNB Group will be the first financial institution in Qatar to “consider interim profits distribution” for the period ending June 30, 2024.QNB Group’s Board of Directors will hold a meeting on July 8 to discuss the bank’s financial results for the six-month period ending June 30.The Board of Directors meeting will consider an interim profit distribution for the period, QNB said.QNB said, “We are the first financial institution in Qatar to consider interim profits distribution for the period ending 30 June 2024. This decision comes in support the national economy. It is also in total alignment with the key pillars and goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.“The decision to consider interim profits distribution for the period ending June 30 of this year enhances investors’ trust and market liquidity.”QNB is the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa. It currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to some 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 5,000 machines.