Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday met with HH Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference, which was held in the Dead Sea region of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and ways to support and develop them, in addition to developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as a number of topics of common interest.

