Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's non-energy firms...
EMPLOYMENT

Qatar's non-energy firms' employment rose at fastest rate since June 2022: QFC

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The 12-month outlook for the non-energy private sector improved in September

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 4, 2023
QATAREMPLOYMENT
PHOTO
Doha's non-energy private sector signalled “strong and stable” expansion in September with solid increases in output and new orders as employment rose at the fastest rate since June 2022, according to Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).
The 12-month outlook for the non-energy private sector improved in September. Expectations were strongest among manufacturers and construction firms, said the QFC's latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey data.
The PMI posted 53.7 in September, little-changed from 53.9 in August and indicating another strong improvement in business conditions. The latest figure was above the average for 2023 so far (53) and the long-run trend since 2017 (52.4). The PMI has remained in a narrow range of 53.7-55.6 since March, indicating "stable, solid" economic growth.
The headline QFC PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.
The PMI indices are compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. It covers the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, reflecting the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data.
“The Qatar PMI continued its steady run in September, coming in at 53.7 and indicating another strong improvement in business conditions. Growth over the third quarter as a whole softened slightly compared with the second quarter, but remained comfortably above the long-run trend of the survey’s six-and-a-half year history," said Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, chief executive officer, QFC Authority.
New business increased for the eighth successive month in September, and the growth rate stabilised at a strong pace. Construction provided a notable boost to demand during the month.
Total business activity among Qatari non-energy private sector firms rose further. Output has risen every month for more than three years, except for a brief correction in January following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The latest rate of expansion was softer than in each of the prior four months, but still stronger than the long-run average.
"The soft patch in the PMI immediately following the FIFA World Cup in early-2023 was recently corroborated by the latest GDP figures, where annual growth slowed to 2.7% in the first quarter. The PMI is signaling a subsequent uplift to GDP growth in the second and third quarters,” al-Jaida said.
Non-oil private sector employment expanded for the seventh month running in September, and at the fastest rate since June 2022. Companies reported efforts to gain experienced, highly qualified employees. Three of the four main monitored sectors registered solid increases in staffing, as did financial services.
Purchasing of inputs expanded for the seventh consecutive month in September, but supply chains continued to improve as average lead times fell for the seventeenth successive month, a series-record sequence. Input inventories were broadly stable, as companies continued to manage stock levels efficiently.
Total financial services activity and new business both increased at marked rates, albeit ones that eased slightly since August, while the 12-month outlook improved, the QFC said, adding September data signalled lower charges levied by finance companies in Qatar, the third instance of discounting in four months. Average input costs fell marginally.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TECHNOLOGY

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
PHILANTHROPY

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
ECONOMY

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
SUSTAINABILITY

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
INDUSTRIAL

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
DIPLOMACY

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
OIL

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
MOST READ
1.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating

2.

Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to form board for the Investment Corporation of Dubai

3.

After MidOcean Energy deal, Saudi Aramco set to make more LNG acquisitions

4.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector growth picks up in September

5.

Julius Baer Middle East sets up external asset management desk at DIFC

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Ashghal announces 280% increase in Qatari employees over 7 years

2

Qatar: Labour minister reiterates Qatar's support for bettering GCC work enviroment

3

Labour ministry receives 4,430 applications for new recruitment: Qatar

4

Qatar: Ministry of Labour receives 4,430 recruitment applications in August

5

Qatar will continue to improve workers’ conditions: NHRC

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market
VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
IPO

ADES Holding IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed nearly 10 times

EQUITIES

Bahrain's Dallah AlBaraka makes firm offer for Al Baraka Group for $84.3mln

EQUITIES

Dubai school operator Taaleem’s profit surges 41.5%

LATEST NEWS
1

Turkey's trade deficit narrows 48% in September

2

India's retail inflation likely to ease by December - finance secretary

3

Russia to decide in November whether to deepen output oil output cuts or raise production - Novak

4

Tourism stumble risks perfect storm for reeling Thai markets

5

Austrian National Bank forecasts 2023 inflation at 7.8%

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds