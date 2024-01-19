Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's Industrial Produ...
INDUSTRIAL

Qatar's Industrial Production Index drops 1.5% in November 2023

Getty Images/Moment RF
Getty Images/Moment RF
Getty Images/Moment RF

Released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, the IPI is a short-term quantitative index that measures the growth of various industrial sectors in economy

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 19, 2024
QATARINDUSTRIAL
PHOTO
Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) in November 2023 reached 91.7 points decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous month (October 2023), and decreased by 5.8%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.
Released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, the IPI is a short-term quantitative index that measures the growth of various industrial sectors in economy. The relative weight of main economic sectors under this indicator include, Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), Water (0.53%).
Data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Thursday showed that the index of Mining sector remained flat compared to the previous month (October 2023), due to stability in the quantities of "crude oil petroleum and natural gas", while "Other mining and quarrying" increased by 1.9%.
When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2022), the IPI of Mining decreased by 5.7% due to the decrease in the quantities of "crude oil petroleum and natural gas" with the same percentage, and "Other mining and quarrying" decreased by 7.6%.

The index of the Manufacturing sector showed a decrease by 5.2 % in November 2023 compared to the previous month (October 2023). The groups showed a decrease include: "Manufacture of basic metals" by 9.0%, followed by "Manufacture of beverages" by 7.1%, "Printing and reproduction of recorded media" by 5.7%, "Manufacture of refined petroleum products" by 5.6%, "Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products" by 5.2%, "Manufacture of rubber and plastics products" by 2.6%, and "Manufacture of food products" by 2.5%. However, an increase was recorded in "Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products" by 0.3%.
On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to November 2022, a decrease of 3.5% was recorded, due to the decrease in "Manufacture of rubber and plastics products" by 9.5%, Printing and reproduction of recorded media by 9.1%, "Manufacture of food products" by 8.8%, "Manufacture of basic metals" by 5.0%, "Manufacture of beverages" by 4.3%, "Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products" by 3.9%, and "Manufacture of refined petroleum products" by 2.4%. However, an increase recorded in "Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products" by 2.4%.
In the Electricity, Gas and Supply sector, a decrease of 30.5% was noticed in the production of "Electricity" between November 2023 and the previous month (October 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (November 2022), a decrease of 27.6% was recorded.
In Water Supply sector a decrease of 8.3% was noticed in the production of 'Water between November 2023 and the previous month (October 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (November 2022), a decrease of 9.8% was recorded.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

SUSTAINABILITY

Masdar City opens its first mosque with focus on community and environment

Masdar City opens its first mosque with focus on community and environment
Masdar City opens its first mosque with focus on community and environment
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Govt bureau creates roles in AI to boost modernisation in Qatar

Govt bureau creates roles in AI to boost modernisation in Qatar
Govt bureau creates roles in AI to boost modernisation in Qatar
EVENT

Qatar participates in NAM summit's preparatory meeting

Qatar participates in NAM summit's preparatory meeting
Qatar participates in NAM summit's preparatory meeting
TECHNOLOGY

UAE residents increase VPN downloads by 1.8mln in 2023

UAE residents increase VPN downloads by 1.8mln in 2023
UAE residents increase VPN downloads by 1.8mln in 2023
CONFLICT

Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still working in Gaza

Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still working in Gaza
Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still working in Gaza
DIPLOMACY

Diplomats ‘playing crucial role in promoting Bahrain’s image’

Diplomats ‘playing crucial role in promoting Bahrain’s image’
Diplomats ‘playing crucial role in promoting Bahrain’s image’
EMPLOYMENT

Tamkeen inks accord with MAE Aircraft Management in Bahrain

Tamkeen inks accord with MAE Aircraft Management in Bahrain
Tamkeen inks accord with MAE Aircraft Management in Bahrain
EVENT

KPMG Bahrain set to host family business summit

KPMG Bahrain set to host family business summit
KPMG Bahrain set to host family business summit
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala-backed firm to invest in top Indian healthcare facility

2.

RTA issues tender for Dubai Metro’s $4.9bln Blue Line: MEED

3.

Saudi Arabia’s Neom awards $5bln Trojena dam project to Italian firm – MEED

4.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gets license to open branch in Saudi Arabia

5.

UAE's Lulu to invest $483mln to build India's 'biggest' shopping mall in Ahmedabad

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar industrial productions gains traction year-on-year in September: PSA

2

Aamal seeks to expand footprint outside of Qatar

3

Qatar's industrial production surges in July: PSA

4

Qatar: Industrial sector expects over 8% y-o-y growth

5

Foreigners invest $1.5trln in Arab projects in 20 years

LEADERSHIP TALKS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Spot Bitcoin ETFs will drive digital assets jobs within financial institutions - Binance CEO

Spot Bitcoin ETFs will drive digital assets jobs within financial institutions - Binance CEO
Spot Bitcoin ETFs will drive digital assets jobs within financial institutions - Binance CEO

LATEST VIDEO

TRAVEL

VIDEO: Dubai offers free holiday trips for UAE retirees to promote wellbeing

VIDEO: Dubai offers free holiday trips for UAE retirees to promote wellbeing
VIDEO: Dubai offers free holiday trips for UAE retirees to promote wellbeing

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's Salik could generate $33mln from the new toll gates

Dubai's Salik could generate $33mln from the new toll gates
Dubai's Salik could generate $33mln from the new toll gates
REAL ESTATE

INTERVIEW: Foreign currency crunch has led to pricing uncertainty among real estate developers – Orascom Development

INVESTMENT

India's VC funding plummets 63% to $7.8bln in 2023

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: Transit volumes across Suez Canal drop 37% in two weeks

LATEST NEWS
1

Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

2

Spain received more foreign tourists in 2023 than before pandemic

3

Kenya receives $210mln in loans from TDB, finance minister says

4

US announces $325 mln to repair EV chargers, cut battery costs

5

Masdar City opens its first mosque with focus on community and environment

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds