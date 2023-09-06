A new study issued by Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (IPA Qatar) said Qatar’s focus on the integrated care models and promotion of health and prevention against diseases is indicative of projections for a long-term growth for health care sector in the country.

The new study indicated that health promotion and disease prevention underpin its commitment to ensuring the well-being of existing and future generations. The nation is taking big strides in fostering innovation and research, which is evident in initiatives like the Qatar Genome Programme and Qatar Biobank.

