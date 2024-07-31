Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's budget records $...
ECONOMY

Qatar's budget records $714mln surplus in Q2 of 2024

The surplus was directed to reducing public debt

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 31, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARECONOMY
The Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday that the State of Qatar's budget for the second quarter of 2024 recorded a surplus of QR 2.6.

The surplus was directed to reducing public debt, and therefore there is no cash surplus, the Ministry posted on X.

The total budget revenues for the Q2 of 2024 amounted to QR 59.9 billion, of which QR 41.1 billion were oil and gas revenues, while non-oil revenues amounted to QR18.7 billion, reflecting a decrease of 12.4 percent compared to the Q2 of 2023.

The total expenditures during the Q2 of 2024 amounted to about QR 57.3 billion, of which QR 16.5 billion were for salaries and wages, and QR 21.2 billion for current expenditures, while secondary capital expenditures amounted to QR 1.3 billion, and major capital expenditures amounted to QR 18.1 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the Q2 of 2023.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

MARITIME

MTCIT: Oman-Iran shipping line launched

MTCIT: Oman-Iran shipping line launched
MTCIT: Oman-Iran shipping line launched
EARNINGS

Modon Holding delivers solid H1 results; net profit hits $2.3bln

Modon Holding delivers solid H1 results; net profit hits $2.3bln
Modon Holding delivers solid H1 results; net profit hits $2.3bln
EARNINGS

UAE: Ooredoo H1 normalised net profit up 14% to $520mln

UAE: Ooredoo H1 normalised net profit up 14% to $520mln
UAE: Ooredoo H1 normalised net profit up 14% to $520mln
EARNINGS

Saudi non-oil activities up 4.4% in Q2, says report

Saudi non-oil activities up 4.4% in Q2, says report
Saudi non-oil activities up 4.4% in Q2, says report
CONFLICT

Russia says the Middle East is teetering on the brink of war

Russia says the Middle East is teetering on the brink of war
Russia says the Middle East is teetering on the brink of war
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease amid tensions after killing of Hamas leader

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease amid tensions after killing of Hamas leader
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease amid tensions after killing of Hamas leader
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia's Q2 GDP shrinks by an estimated 0.4% y/y

Saudi Arabia's Q2 GDP shrinks by an estimated 0.4% y/y
Saudi Arabia's Q2 GDP shrinks by an estimated 0.4% y/y
INDUSTRIAL

Oman: SMEDA team concludes textile industry tour in India

Oman: SMEDA team concludes textile industry tour in India
Oman: SMEDA team concludes textile industry tour in India

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Egypt-Saudi-China venture wins EPC contract for Port of NEOM

2.

Dubai’s Al Ansari to acquire Bahrain’s BFC Group for $200mln

3.

Dubai Court of Appeal orders former DSI CEO and employee to pay $41mln in damages

4.

INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes

5.

Dubai’s prime properties recorded highest H1 capital value growth in Middle East

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: QRDI Council launches 'Mumaken' program

2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713mln in Q2

3

Qatar’s industrial sector witnesses robust growth

4

Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council launched to boost economic ties

5

Qatar improved most in business environment in MENA, says EIU report

LEADERSHIP TALKS

MARKETS

INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes

INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes
INTERVIEW: MENA’s equity capital market will maintain growth in H2 2024 – EFG Hermes

LATEST VIDEO

EARNINGS

VIDEO: First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit at $1.16bln; beats estimate

VIDEO: First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit at $1.16bln; beats estimate
VIDEO: First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit at $1.16bln; beats estimate

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

Strong non-oil growth puts Saudi Arabia on track for a GDP growth of 1.2% in 2024

Strong non-oil growth puts Saudi Arabia on track for a GDP growth of 1.2% in 2024
Strong non-oil growth puts Saudi Arabia on track for a GDP growth of 1.2% in 2024
EQUITIES

Americana gets ADX approval to buy back 25mln shares

EARNINGS

Dubai Aerospace's H1 profit edges higher; warns of delivery delays on account of Boeing

M&A

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan and Gulf Bank weigh merger; to create Islamic bank

LATEST NEWS
1

India relied on coal and gas power to cope with heatwave: Kemp

2

Saudi Exchange’s indices end Wednesday with varied performance

3

EGX wraps up Wednesday’s session in green

4

Gulf Air passenger volume up 8.5% in H1 to 3.1mln

5

Amadeus sees healthy 2024 travel demand despite slower bookings

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds