Qatar's budget records $714mln surplus in Q2 of 2024

The Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday that the State of Qatar's budget for the second quarter of 2024 recorded a surplus of QR 2.6.



The surplus was directed to reducing public debt, and therefore there is no cash surplus, the Ministry posted on X.



The total budget revenues for the Q2 of 2024 amounted to QR 59.9 billion, of which QR 41.1 billion were oil and gas revenues, while non-oil revenues amounted to QR18.7 billion, reflecting a decrease of 12.4 percent compared to the Q2 of 2023.



The total expenditures during the Q2 of 2024 amounted to about QR 57.3 billion, of which QR 16.5 billion were for salaries and wages, and QR 21.2 billion for current expenditures, while secondary capital expenditures amounted to QR 1.3 billion, and major capital expenditures amounted to QR 18.1 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the Q2 of 2023.

