Commercial Bank General assembly approves all items on agenda including board's recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of QR0.30 per share

Commercial Bank held its Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings last night and approved all items on the agenda.



These include the recommendation of the Board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of QR0.30 per share, equivalent to 30% of the nominal share value.



Commercial Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor al-Thani said, “Commercial Bank's vision is to be the leading bank in Qatar with the world's best client experience, innovation in products and digital capability. We made good progress in achieving this vision, as we finished the third year of our five year strategic plan 2022-2026, crossing the landmark net profit figure of QR3bn for the second time.



“We are confident in our strategy and we will continue our commitment to supporting Qatar’s national development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and delivering world-class standards of products, services and values to our customers and shareholders.”

