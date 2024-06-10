Social media
HAJ

Qatari Haj Mission discuss preparations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 10, 2024
The Qatari Haj Mission has conducted its meeting with service and technical support units and Haj tour operators.

The meeting, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, was intended to clarify the mechanisms of co-operation and co-ordination in transportation and travel proceedings at the airport when they land in Saudi Arabia.

Measures discussed included local transportation in Makkah, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah and providing healthcare during Haj and co-ordination during rituals to serve pilgrims from Qatar until the completion of the Haj.

The meeting had representatives from the Co-ordination, Follow-up and Airport, Medical Services, Communication and Support, Control and Inspection, and Services units.

Fahd Shams, head of the Co-ordination, Follow-up and Airport Unit, explained the efforts to co-ordinate with the relevant authorities at the airport in Saudi Arabia to facilitate all necessary procedures, including permits for the representatives of tour operators and buses.

Dr Mishal Abdullah al-Musaifri, deputy head of the Medical Services Unit, said the unit is keen to provide healthcare to all pilgrims from Qatar through medical staff and clinics in Mina and Arafat as well as in Muzdalifah by forming medical teams.

The representatives of other units explained that all preparations are made in order to ensure services are provided properly to the pilgrims.
