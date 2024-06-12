Social media
Awqaf minister reviews plans for serving Qatar pilgrims

The preparations are being overseen by the deputy head of the mission Ali bin Sultan al-Musayfri

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 12, 2024
HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and head of the Qatari Haj Mission Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem was briefed on the latest preparations made by all units and committees to serve the pilgrims of Qatar.

This came during the meeting the minister held with officials of the mission and heads of the supporting service and technical units to follow up on the latest preparations and creation of all the appropriate conditions, especially in the holy sites, namely Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, so as to help pilgrims perform the prescribed Haj rites this year more expeditiously, in accordance with a system that combines all efforts of the units.

HE al-Ghanem listened to a detailed explanation of the works accomplished by each unit as planned, in addition to following up on all preparations at the pilgrims' camps.

The preparations are being overseen by the deputy head of the mission Ali bin Sultan al-Musayfri, alongside members of the advisory committee to serve all pilgrims of Qatar, in collaboration between the holy sites service unit and Ithraa Group For Pilgrims Services.

HE the Minister was also briefed on the preparations being made by the medical service unit to ensure the provision of clinics, medical devices and ambulance vehicles equipped with the highest standards, along with the most talented medical practitioners, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists in multiple specialties that include internal medicine, cardiology, communicable diseases, emergency, ear, nose and throat, first aid, and nursing.

Meanwhile, head of the mission's communication and support unit reviewed the unit's operation around the clock to serve the pilgrims of Qatar from the first day of arrival, receive their inquiries and to provide immediate assistance accordingly, in addition to following up on the campaigns and pilgrims' movements during their stay at the residential compounds in Makkah Al Mukaramah and the holy sites based on the routes determined by the Saudi authorities.

Head of the mission's communication and support unit highlighted that the unit constitutes a focal point between the Qatari Haj Mission, pilgrimage campaigns and pilgrims, and embarks on conveying the pilgrimage message to the professional unit at the mission through its field and administrative team to provide the required assistance.

Head of the Mission's Control and Inspection Unit confirmed that all Qatari pilgrimage campaigns adhered to all conditions and criteria set by the mission to ensure pilgrims' comfort and safety at their accommodation centres, located in all holy sites through providing the highest standards of security and safety and with the application of health and nutritional requirements.

Head of the Mission's Sharia and religious guidance unit presented an overview of the unit's efforts in educating the pilgrims and to imbue them with Sharia matters related to the pilgrimage rites, in addition to mobilising Sharia instructors in escorting the campaigns, so as to provide religious tips and to respond to the pilgrims' inquiries through Fatwas based on Sharia.

For his part, head of the Mission's information systems unit affirmed that the unit has been broadcasting live streams via social media platforms on the accounts of the Ministry of Endowments at the Mission's premises in Makkah Al Mukaramah pertaining to the appointed days of Haj program that offers medical and Sharia instructions for pilgrims through hosting some of professional physicians and orators. Also, the mission has been keen to activate the Haj Guide application in its latest version that operates in smart phones and contains informative awareness tips to help pilgrims perform pilgrimage rites more easily.

The guide, he said, offers scientific and Sharia sources of Fatwas and support in case of any potential emergency, along with other instructions during the performance of Haj rituals.

In concluding his remarks, HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Head of the Qatari Haj Mission Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim praised the coordinative efforts of the supporting units to provide luxurious services for the pilgrims of Qatar, lauding the Saudi Arabia's backed efforts and keenness to offer all service for pilgrims to perform this prescribed rite more easily.
