Qatari Haj Mission making coordinated efforts to serve pilgrims

The Qatari Haj Mission continues its efforts to help the pilgrims from the country perform Haj smoothly and provide them with appropriate facilities. “The Qatari Haj Mission and its supporting administrative and technical units continue their efforts in an integrated manner,” a statement from the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs said.Deputy head of the Qatari Haj Mission Ali Sultan al-Musaifri holds daily meetings with members of the advisory committee and heads of the administrative and technical units supporting the mission. This is to assess the latest preparations and equipment made by all units and affiliated committees and to discuss the remaining work and the mechanism for implementation rapidly.Al-Musaifri explained that all units continue the work through specific plans and programmes that are constantly updated according to the needs and current circumstances. They are discussed directly and daily with the heads of the concerned units, with the aim of unifying efforts and providing the necessary support to all units leading to the completion of all arrangements for the camps at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.The mission is supported by several units that provide qualitative services to the country’s pilgrims. These include Sharia, medical, information systems and communication units along with a support centre. Also, there are units of control and inspection, logistics services, co-ordination, follow-up and airport. The public relations and media unit also works with the mission.The Medical Unit is working to provide the necessary health services to the pilgrims in Makkah. A specialised team of doctors will accompany the pilgrims from Qatar. The unit will provide all the necessary capabilities, equipment, medicines and treatments for Qatari pilgrims with specialised doctors, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists accompanying the Qatari Haj delegation.To provide high-level care that guarantee the safety and health of the country’s pilgrims the team will work in co-operation with the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and the Primary Health Care Corporation. The Coordination, Follow-up and Airport Unit at Qatari Haj Mission is making the final preparations to ensure the travel procedures of the pilgrims from Qatar are completed smoothly.