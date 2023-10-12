Social media
QatarEnergy to supply up to 3.5MTPY LNG to France

The LNG volumes will be sourced from the two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies that hold interests 

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 12, 2023
Affiliates of QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the supply of up to 3.5mn tonnes per year (MTPY) of LNG from Qatar to France.
Pursuant to the SPAs, LNG will be delivered ex-ship to the Fos Cavaou LNG receiving terminal in Southern France, with deliveries expected to start in 2026 for a term of 27 years.
The LNG volumes will be sourced from the two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies that hold interests in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) and North field South (NFS) projects.
The SPAs were signed by HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné at a special event held in Doha in the presence of senior executives from both companies.
Commenting on this occasion, al-Kaabi said, “These two new agreements we have signed with our partner TotalEnergies, demonstrate our continued commitment to the European markets in general, and to the French market in particular, thus contributing to France’s energy security.
“The State of Qatar has been supplying the French market with LNG since 2009, and the new agreements reflect the joint effort of two trusted partners, QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, to provide reliable and credible LNG supply solutions to customers across the globe.”
Al-Kaabi added: “Our commitment to ensure continued and reliable supplies of energy to Europe and the rest of the world is underpinned by our substantial and ongoing investments across the entire gas value chain. We are proud that our new LNG expansion in Qatar is the least carbon intensive project in the world. Our efforts span from bolstering production capacity in Qatar to the development of the Golden Pass LNG export project in the United States, in addition to our commitments in various LNG receiving terminals in Europe, including the Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG Terminal in France.”
TotalEnergies’ partnership in the North Field LNG Expansion Projects is made up of a 6.25% share in the NFE project and a 9.375% share in the NFS project.
