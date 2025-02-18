Qatar - QatarEnergy will be inaugurating landmark projects that will raise its local and international LNG annual production capacity to 160mn tonnes per year in the next few years, noted HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi.

He was addressing QatarEnergy employees at a ceremony to recognise the long service of its employees with career milestones of 30, 35, and 40 years of service, including three employees who had the “distinguished continuous service” of 45 years.



The ‘My Legacy’ recognition ceremony was held under the patronage of al-Kaabi, also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, who thanked the dedication and commitment of the recognised employees.



He congratulated the honorees on an amazing journey, that took them from Qatar General Petroleum Corporation to Qatar Petroleum and then to be part of QatarEnergy, one of the best energy companies in the world.



Al-Kaabi said, “You were all an important part of our huge strides to transform QatarEnergy company from a small national oil company to a global LNG leader, as well as one of the largest exporters of ammonia, urea and helium in the world.



“In the next few years, we will be inaugurating landmark projects that will raise our local and international LNG production capacity to 160mn tonnes per year. We are also supporting Qatar’s environmental and sustainability requirements that would help provide cleaner air and water by inaugurating our second and third solar power plants in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.”



Al-Kaabi attributed such milestone achievements to the dedication of QatarEnergy’s staff and to the calibre of leaderships it has created along the way.



Concluding his remarks, the Minister thanked the honoured employees for their dedication and long service, and their families, whose support and sacrifices have enabled them to do the job and help ensure success.

