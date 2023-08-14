Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA

The realty prospects appeared to be greater outside Doha as building permits issued in Al Shamal, Al Daayen and Al Khor grew higher than the national average in July 2023, according to official data.Qatar saw as many as 634 building permits issued in July 2023, which grew15.1% on an annualised basis but was down by marginal 0.5% month-on-month in the review period, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority.Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Wakra municipalities together constituted 70% of the total building permit issued in July 2023.The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.Of the total number of new building permits issued, Al Rayyan constituted 163 permits or 26% of the total, followed by Doha 139 (22%), Al Wakra 138 (22%), Al Daayen 107 (17%), Al Khor 35 (6%), Umm Slal 27 (4%), Al Shahaniya 14 (3%) and Al Shamal 11 (2%) in July 2023.Total building permits issued in Al Shamal zoomed 175% year-on-year this July, followed by Al Daayen (75.4%), Al Khor (52.2%), Al Rayan (10.1%), Al Wakra (3%) and Doha (0.7%); while those in Al Shahaniya declined 6.7%. The permits issued in Umm Slal were unchanged.On a monthly basis, the total building permits issued in Umm Slal saw a 34% decline, Al Shahaniya (30%), Al Khor (20%), Al Rayyan (11%) and Al Daayen (4%); whereas those in Al Shamal, Al Wakra and Doha witnessed 38%, 23% and 19% increase respectively in July 2023.The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 228 permits or 36% of the total building permits issued in July 2023, additions 387 (61%) and fencing 19 (3%).Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 86% (158 permits), dwellings on housing loans permits 7% (12) and apartments 6% (11).Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 40% or 18 permits, the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 29% (13 permits) and governmental buildings and mosques 13% (six permits each).Qatar saw a total of 397 building completion certificates issued in July 2023, of which 320 or 81% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 77 or 19% for additions.The total building completion certificates issued in the country saw a 28.9% growth in July 2023 with Al Khor registering 90% surge, followed by Al Daayen (55.2%), Al Rayyan (46.6%) and Al Wakra (45.5%); while Al Shamal saw 33.3% decline, Umm Slal (22.2%) and Doha (8.2%). Those issued in Al Shahaniya was flat.Qatar saw an 11% month-on-month expansion in the total building completion certificates issued in July 2023 with Al Shamal registering 100% increase, followed by Al Rayyan (37%), Al Khor (36%), Al Wakra (28%), Al Daayen (25%) and Umm Slal (4%). However, there was 75% decline in completion certificates issued in Al Shahaniya and 37% in Doha.Al Rayyan constituted 107 certificates or 27% of the total number of certificates issued in the review period, Al Wakra 96 (24%), Al Daayen 90 (23%), Doha 45 (11%), Umm Slal 28 (7%), Al Khor 19 (5%), Al Shamal eight (2%) and Al Shahaniya four (1%) in July 2023.Of the 264 residential buildings completion certificates issued this July, as many as 226 or 86% were for villas, 22 or 8% for apartments and 14 or 5% for dwellings on housing loans.Of the 226 villas completion certificates issued in May 2023, as many as 75 were in Al Rayyan, 63 in Al Daayen, nine in Al Khor, seven in Al Shamal, five in Doha and three in Al Shahaniya.In the case of 22 apartments, Doha issued nine completion certificates; Al Daayen (eight), Al Wakra (three), and Al Rayyan (two).Among the non-residential building completion certificates issued, commercial structure numbered 34 or 61% of the total; followed by industrial buildings 14 or 25% and government buildings five (9%).