Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar witness 15% year-o...
REAL ESTATE

Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA

Qatar saw as many as 634 building permits issued in July 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 14, 2023
QATARREAL ESTATE
PHOTO
The realty prospects appeared to be greater outside Doha as building permits issued in Al Shamal, Al Daayen and Al Khor grew higher than the national average in July 2023, according to official data.
Qatar saw as many as 634 building permits issued in July 2023, which grew15.1% on an annualised basis but was down by marginal 0.5% month-on-month in the review period, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority.
Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Wakra municipalities together constituted 70% of the total building permit issued in July 2023.
The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.
Of the total number of new building permits issued, Al Rayyan constituted 163 permits or 26% of the total, followed by Doha 139 (22%), Al Wakra 138 (22%), Al Daayen 107 (17%), Al Khor 35 (6%), Umm Slal 27 (4%), Al Shahaniya 14 (3%) and Al Shamal 11 (2%) in July 2023.
Total building permits issued in Al Shamal zoomed 175% year-on-year this July, followed by Al Daayen (75.4%), Al Khor (52.2%), Al Rayan (10.1%), Al Wakra (3%) and Doha (0.7%); while those in Al Shahaniya declined 6.7%. The permits issued in Umm Slal were unchanged.
On a monthly basis, the total building permits issued in Umm Slal saw a 34% decline, Al Shahaniya (30%), Al Khor (20%), Al Rayyan (11%) and Al Daayen (4%); whereas those in Al Shamal, Al Wakra and Doha witnessed 38%, 23% and 19% increase respectively in July 2023.
The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 228 permits or 36% of the total building permits issued in July 2023, additions 387 (61%) and fencing 19 (3%).
Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 86% (158 permits), dwellings on housing loans permits 7% (12) and apartments 6% (11).
Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 40% or 18 permits, the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 29% (13 permits) and governmental buildings and mosques 13% (six permits each).
Qatar saw a total of 397 building completion certificates issued in July 2023, of which 320 or 81% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 77 or 19% for additions.
The total building completion certificates issued in the country saw a 28.9% growth in July 2023 with Al Khor registering 90% surge, followed by Al Daayen (55.2%), Al Rayyan (46.6%) and Al Wakra (45.5%); while Al Shamal saw 33.3% decline, Umm Slal (22.2%) and Doha (8.2%). Those issued in Al Shahaniya was flat.
Qatar saw an 11% month-on-month expansion in the total building completion certificates issued in July 2023 with Al Shamal registering 100% increase, followed by Al Rayyan (37%), Al Khor (36%), Al Wakra (28%), Al Daayen (25%) and Umm Slal (4%). However, there was 75% decline in completion certificates issued in Al Shahaniya and 37% in Doha.
Al Rayyan constituted 107 certificates or 27% of the total number of certificates issued in the review period, Al Wakra 96 (24%), Al Daayen 90 (23%), Doha 45 (11%), Umm Slal 28 (7%), Al Khor 19 (5%), Al Shamal eight (2%) and Al Shahaniya four (1%) in July 2023.
Of the 264 residential buildings completion certificates issued this July, as many as 226 or 86% were for villas, 22 or 8% for apartments and 14 or 5% for dwellings on housing loans.
Of the 226 villas completion certificates issued in May 2023, as many as 75 were in Al Rayyan, 63 in Al Daayen, nine in Al Khor, seven in Al Shamal, five in Doha and three in Al Shahaniya.
In the case of 22 apartments, Doha issued nine completion certificates; Al Daayen (eight), Al Wakra (three), and Al Rayyan (two).
Among the non-residential building completion certificates issued, commercial structure numbered 34 or 61% of the total; followed by industrial buildings 14 or 25% and government buildings five (9%).
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower
ECONOMY

Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP

Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP
Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP
HOSPITALITY

Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%

Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%
Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%
INDUSTRIAL

Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July

Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July
Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July
EDUCATION

Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar

Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar
Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
TELECOM

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit
Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit
ECONOMY

Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot

Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot
Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot
MOST READ
1.

UAE-based Lulu Group to raise $2.7bln to refinance debt - report

2.

Dubai house rents have jumped more than 20% so far in 2023

3.

Oman reveals list of 103 countries whose citizens can visit visa free

4.

Saudi’s Ma’aden profit plummets 91% to $94mln in Q2 on high finance costs

5.

UAE's Air Arabia Q2 net profit jumps on exceptional item

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Over 4,000 apartments, villas added in Q2

2

Qatar’s office market witnesses increased demand in Q2 2023

3

Qatar: Real estate trading volume exceeds $66.48mln last week

4

Qatar residential stock increases to 341,140 units; 4,700 apartments, villas added in Q2

5

Cityscape Qatar 11th edition from October 24 at DECC

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
TECHNOLOGY

Gaming revenues in MEA to reach $7.2bln in 2023; Saudi Arabia emerges as key player

EQUITIES

Kuwait Agility Q2 net profit dips on higher interest payments

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi TAQA’s Q2 profit falls 17% on lower energy prices, production

LATEST NEWS
1

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2

Gold drops to 5-week low as firm US bond yields boost dollar

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

4

UAE keen to strengthen relations in key sectors

5

COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in UAE to drive progress on reform of international finance

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds