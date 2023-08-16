Qatar University (QU) has announced the commencement of its comprehensive online orientation programme for new students joining the Fall 2023 semester. The initiative underscores the university’s commitment to fostering an enriching educational environment that supports students throughout their academic journey.

The Student Affairs sector at QU kicked off the online orientation programme on August 15 for students transferring from other universities. The process begins on August 16 for new students. Running until August 24, the programme aims to acquaint students with the diverse range of services and programmes that contribute to their successful integration into university life. With an array of captivating videos and informative presentations, the programme aims to familiarise students with vital university services and programmes, ensuring they have access to essential information for a successful transition into university life.

On this occasion, Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, vice president for student affairs, extended a warm welcome to the 6,157 male and female students who are embarking on their educational journey at QU. “We welcome our new students to a vibrant community where learning extends beyond textbooks,” affirmed Mustafawi. “Our programme is designed to equip them with the skills and insights they need to excel academically, engage socially, and make the most of their university experience.”

Dr. Mustafawi emphasised the importance of completing the orientation programme on time, highlighting that failure to meet programme requirements could lead to admission cancellation. Dr. Mustafawi also encouraged students to actively participate in the orientation and successfully complete the programme, which is a prerequisite for course registration for the Fall 2023 semester.

Dr. Mustafawi affirmed that QU is committed to creating a stimulating educational environment for its students throughout their academic journey by developing and enhancing the quality of student services and facilitating their access. The university also aims to overcome difficulties and solve problems that some students might face at the beginning of the semester. Service providers, academic advisors, and different colleges will exert their utmost effort to provide assistance during this crucial period of university life.

The orientation programme contributes to acquainting students with the main policies and regulations at QU and the significance of student life beyond classrooms, and it encompasses key areas, including the academic life of university students. This covers information about QU academic services, policies, academic guidance, and academic support services, as well as QU student life, services, activities, and official communication platforms at the University.

At the end of the online orientation programme and after the student completes all requirements, such as finishing short exams and questionnaires, the student can easily register for their courses from the screen without the need to physically come to campus. Students who do not complete the online orientation programme will have their admission automatically cancelled, and they must reapply for admission in the upcoming semester.”

QU’s online orientation programme embodies its commitment to providing a strong foundation for academic and personal growth. As the programme unfolds, the university remains dedicated to supporting students every step of the way, ensuring that they embark on a fulfilling university journey filled with achievements and success.

