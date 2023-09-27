Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar University, Vistas...
EDUCATION

Qatar University, Vistas Global Company sign MoU

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The MoU was signed by CENG dean Dr Khaled Kamal Naji and Vistas Global CEO Suraj Thampi in the presence of representatives from both parties

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 27, 2023
QATAREDUCATION
PHOTO
Qatar University (QU), represented by the College of Engineering (CENG), and Vistas Global Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in academic, research, and professional fields, as well as to support students.
The MoU was signed by CENG dean Dr Khaled Kamal Naji and Vistas Global CEO Suraj Thampi in the presence of representatives from both parties.
Dr Naji, said: “This partnership supports expanding communication channels between the College of Engineering with the local and global private sectors, promoting the transition to a knowledge-based economy.
"It opens opportunities for companies to expand partnerships with specialised faculty members in scientific research, organizes various events, and launches various initiatives that serve all participants and benefit Qatar and its society as a whole.
"This memorandum facilitates the transfer of knowledge and technology in service of the university and the community, deepening the relationship with the local and industrial sector towards further cooperation and mutual interaction that supports the educational process and students.”
Thampi, said: “Vistas Global, a digital transformation leader in Qatar since 2005, is proud to embark on this significant journey with Qatar University and the College of Engineering, to jointly harness the evolving Qatar market, through the fusion of Engineering science and research and information technology, especially in the areas of Drones and UAV inspection, LiDAR scanning and thermal imaging, Artificial Intelligence, 2D/3D modelling, and Digital Twin technology as well as many fields of digital transformation.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SECURITY

Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
DIPLOMACY

Finance minister of Qatar, UK Chancellor of Exchequer hold discussion

Staff Writer, Qatar Tribune
Finance minister of Qatar, UK Chancellor of Exchequer hold discussion
Finance minister of Qatar, UK Chancellor of Exchequer hold discussion
CLIMATE CHANGE

Qatar affirms interest in climate change

Staff Writer, Qatar Tribune
Qatar affirms interest in climate change
Qatar affirms interest in climate change
TRANSPORT

ITC announces services schedule during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday

Esraa Esmail and Rola AlGhoul, WAM (Emirates News Agency)
ITC announces services schedule during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday
ITC announces services schedule during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday
AIRLINES

Flydubai receives Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Flydubai receives Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX
Flydubai receives Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX
TRADE

Bahrain imports rise 3% to $1.4bln

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Bahrain imports rise 3% to $1.4bln
Bahrain imports rise 3% to $1.4bln
CONSTRUCTION

Qatar realigns construction sector; sees 9.5% growth

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Qatar realigns construction sector; sees 9.5% growth
Qatar realigns construction sector; sees 9.5% growth
ENERGY

Motive Offshore enhances Mena offerings with new tie-up

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Motive Offshore enhances Mena offerings with new tie-up
Motive Offshore enhances Mena offerings with new tie-up
MOST READ
1.

Luxury property boom draws Chinese all-cash buyers to Dubai

2.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi feature on global travel list for best winter sun destinations

3.

UAE willing to fund and advance Africa’s energy transformation: Minister

4.

Saudi Arabia looks to increase cooperation with Singapore to boost economy

5.

Soudah Peaks: Saudi Arabia's PIF-owned developer unveils masterplan for luxury destination

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: UDST, Edaa seal deal to bridge education and workforce gap

Staff Writer, The Peninsula
2

Qatar University set to strengthen partnership with University of Sarajevo

Staff Writer, The Peninsula
3

MoECC,Qatar partakes in climate change education investment session in NY

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
4

Qatar calls for prioritizing education in war, and peace alike

Staff Writer, Qatar Tribune
5

Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding partners with Siemens

Staff Writer, The Peninsula

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Rich Chinese buyers are striking all-cash deals in Dubai's luxury properties

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
VIDEO: Rich Chinese buyers are striking all-cash deals in Dubai's luxury properties
VIDEO: Rich Chinese buyers are striking all-cash deals in Dubai's luxury properties

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SECURITY

Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
MANUFACTURING

MENA’s biggest valve manufacturer to be built in Abu Dhabi

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
ECONOMY

Nigeria's Senate confirms Cardoso as central bank governor

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
INVESTMENT

UAE wealth fund ADIA plans to invest another $600mln in Reliance retail venture – report

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
LATEST NEWS
1

What caused the Hollywood writers' strike and is it over?

Yuvraj Malik and Zaheer Kachwala, Reuters News
2

Italy's bad-loan plan would be negative for credit rating -Moody's

Valentina Za, Reuters News
3

Spain's conservative leader Feijoo fails in first bid to become prime minister

Inti Landauro, Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo, Reuters News
4

Germany to introduce extended border controls with Poland, Czech Republic

Alexander Ratz, Reuters News
5

UK's Morrisons keeps guidance as quarterly sales rise

James Davey, Reuters News

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds