Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar University preside...
EDUCATION

Qatar University president Dr Omar al-Ansari empowers students for success

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Commending both students and faculty members for their dedication, Dr al-Ansari highlighted his vision of an empowered student body during his interactions with medicine students

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 1, 2023
QATAREDUCATION
PHOTO
In a display of leadership and commitment to students, Qatar University (QU) president Dr Omar al-Ansari, recently undertook a comprehensive tour of the College of Medicine, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business and Economics, and the College of Engineering.
In a candid dialogue with third year engineering students, Dr al-Ansari underscored the significance of responsible citizenship and the pivotal role students play in the nation's progress.
He remarked: “Today, you possess a wealth of university experiences that uniquely position you to contribute to our society's advancement. As you prepare for your future careers, remember that the nation requires resilient, successful young individuals who can compete on a global stage.”
Commending both students and faculty members for their dedication, Dr al-Ansari highlighted his vision of an empowered student body during his interactions with medicine students. He shared: “As students of the College of Medicine, you have embarked on a journey that demands dedication and commitment. While we are committed to providing you with the best resources, we expect the same level of dedication from you.”
During his visit to the College of Arts and Science, Dr al-Ansari interacted with students from diverse academic backgrounds, aiming to establish a more profound connection with the university's vibrant community. Acknowledging the vital role lectures play in university life, he also attended a session focused on the history of Qatar and strategies for achieving a successful university experience.
Dr al-Ansari said: "As students of QU, numbering close to 30,000, I want each of you to take pride in your journey here as a part of QU. We, as an institution, are dedicated to providing you with the support you need.”
The QU president emphasised the importance of lectures in shaping not only academic success but also the general development of students. He encouraged them to actively participate in extracurricular activities and utilise their knowledge for personal and societal growth.
Dr al-Ansari pointed out the existence of learning centres within each college, offering guidance and solutions to social and financial challenges that students might encounter. He reiterated the university's commitment to ensuring every student's well-being. He also highlighted the range of facilities available on the university campus. These include a sports centre, a swimming pool, and numerous resources housed in the newly inaugurated Student Affairs Building.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah set to join Saudi League

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah set to join Saudi League
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah set to join Saudi League
ECONOMY

UAE plans sixth CEPA trade agreement with New Zealand

UAE plans sixth CEPA trade agreement with New Zealand
UAE plans sixth CEPA trade agreement with New Zealand
FOOTBALL

Battle for AFC U-23 Qatar 2024 qualifiers set to begin next week

Battle for AFC U-23 Qatar 2024 qualifiers set to begin next week
Battle for AFC U-23 Qatar 2024 qualifiers set to begin next week
EQUITIES

Global sentiments reflect on Qatar Stock Exchange as index tanks 155 points

Global sentiments reflect on Qatar Stock Exchange as index tanks 155 points
Global sentiments reflect on Qatar Stock Exchange as index tanks 155 points
INNOVATION

Ooredoo named strategic partner for Expo 2023 Doha

Ooredoo named strategic partner for Expo 2023 Doha
Ooredoo named strategic partner for Expo 2023 Doha
CULTURE

Qatar National Library hosts exhibition by Qatar Reads

Qatar National Library hosts exhibition by Qatar Reads
Qatar National Library hosts exhibition by Qatar Reads
LEGAL

Qatar Credit Bureau, SJC sign deal to share credit, judicial data

Qatar Credit Bureau, SJC sign deal to share credit, judicial data
Qatar Credit Bureau, SJC sign deal to share credit, judicial data
ECONOMY

Qatar spending rises 19.3% in second quarter: Ministry of Finance

Qatar spending rises 19.3% in second quarter: Ministry of Finance
Qatar spending rises 19.3% in second quarter: Ministry of Finance
MOST READ
1.

Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital appoints former ADQ official as board member

2.

Saudi’s Energy Capital invests in US battery maker Pure Lithium

3.

Dubai-listed firms outperform GCC peers with nearly 30% profit rise in Q2 2023

4.

Assets of Kuwait wealth fund’s London unit surge to $250bln

5.

Morocco’s outlook not as alarming as figures suggest - Capital Economics

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar University welcomes over 6,000 new students

2

Qatar University to launch new strategy soon as new academic year begins

3

University of Doha for Science and Technology welcomes over 7,000 students for Fall semester 2023/2024

4

Qatar Charity inaugurates four new schools in Ghana

5

132,000 students in 279 public schools, kindergartens head back to school on Aug 27: Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

LIFE

VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?

VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?
VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

UAE plans sixth CEPA trade agreement with New Zealand

UAE plans sixth CEPA trade agreement with New Zealand
UAE plans sixth CEPA trade agreement with New Zealand
ECOMMERCE

Nearly 50% of UAE residents prefer e-commerce platform apps for shopping

EQUITIES

First Abu Dhabi Bank's Egypt subsidiary sees H1 profit soar

SECURITY

UAE’s Dana Gas confirms new missile attack inside Iraq gasfield

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian state retailers' diesel sales drop in August - prelim data

2

Australian regulator seeks 'hundreds of millions' in fines for Qantas

3

IMF sees interest rates remaining high for 'quite some time' - Gopinath

4

Stocks start September higher on China boost ahead of U.S. jobs data

5

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announces opening of clothing store in Deira

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds