Qatar University president Dr Omar al-Ansari empowers students for success

In a display of leadership and commitment to students, Qatar University (QU) president Dr Omar al-Ansari, recently undertook a comprehensive tour of the College of Medicine, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business and Economics, and the College of Engineering.

In a candid dialogue with third year engineering students, Dr al-Ansari underscored the significance of responsible citizenship and the pivotal role students play in the nation's progress.

He remarked: “Today, you possess a wealth of university experiences that uniquely position you to contribute to our society's advancement. As you prepare for your future careers, remember that the nation requires resilient, successful young individuals who can compete on a global stage.”

Commending both students and faculty members for their dedication, Dr al-Ansari highlighted his vision of an empowered student body during his interactions with medicine students. He shared: “As students of the College of Medicine, you have embarked on a journey that demands dedication and commitment. While we are committed to providing you with the best resources, we expect the same level of dedication from you.”

During his visit to the College of Arts and Science, Dr al-Ansari interacted with students from diverse academic backgrounds, aiming to establish a more profound connection with the university's vibrant community. Acknowledging the vital role lectures play in university life, he also attended a session focused on the history of Qatar and strategies for achieving a successful university experience.

Dr al-Ansari said: "As students of QU, numbering close to 30,000, I want each of you to take pride in your journey here as a part of QU. We, as an institution, are dedicated to providing you with the support you need.”

The QU president emphasised the importance of lectures in shaping not only academic success but also the general development of students. He encouraged them to actively participate in extracurricular activities and utilise their knowledge for personal and societal growth.

Dr al-Ansari pointed out the existence of learning centres within each college, offering guidance and solutions to social and financial challenges that students might encounter. He reiterated the university's commitment to ensuring every student's well-being. He also highlighted the range of facilities available on the university campus. These include a sports centre, a swimming pool, and numerous resources housed in the newly inaugurated Student Affairs Building.

