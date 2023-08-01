Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar University admits ...
EDUCATION

Qatar University admits 5,500 students for undergraduate programmes in fall 2023 semester

Getty Images/Getty Images/EyeEm
Getty Images/Getty Images/EyeEm
Getty Images/Getty Images/EyeEm

QU also announced scholarship decisions, including scholarships for academic excellence, scholarships for Qatari high school graduates from GCC countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 1, 2023
QATAREDUCATION
PHOTO
Qatar University (QU) has announced the acceptance of approximately 5,500 male and female students for the undergraduate programs in the Fall 2023 semester, with Qatari students constituting 65% of the total admitted.
Vice President for Student Affairs at Qatar University Dr Eiman Mustafawi congratulated all the admitted students on joining QU and wished them success in their academic journey.
Dr Mustafawi affirmed that QU enables its students to make full use of educational and non-educational opportunities on its campus, providing them with the resources and facilities to develop their abilities, skills, and academic achievements.
She noted that admission to QU is based on the principle of competition among applicants. Meeting the minimum requirements of the secondary certificate does not necessarily mean acceptance into the college. Instead, students are accepted in each semester based on the individual college's capacity.
She emphasised that students who were not accepted in the Fall 2023 semester can apply for admission in the upcoming Spring 2024 semester.
Online orientation programme will be held for new students starting from August 16, before the classes for the Fall 2023 semester commence on August 27.
Lolwa Al Rabeei, Director of Admissions Department, explained that the online orientation program is an interactive electronic platform comprising various videos and presentations that highlight essential university information. Its goal is to familiarize new students with the university's campus, regulations, and student services during their academic journey at QU. It also provides information and instructions on using the electronic portal, email services, academic advising, course registration, and other university services with flexibility and ease.
She emphasised that attending and passing the orientation program is mandatory for all students to complete the admission procedures, noting that students who fail to complete the program will not be able to register for courses or attend lectures in the Fall 2023 semester, resulting in the cancellation of their admission.
QU also announced scholarship decisions, including scholarships for academic excellence, scholarships for Qatari high school graduates from GCC countries, scholarships for outstanding performance for enrolled students, and scholarships for QU staff members kids and for new and enrolled students in the Fall 2023 semester.
QU offers scholarships and sponsorship programmes to Qatari, resident, and international students within the current scholarship system during the Fall and Spring semesters of each academic year. To apply for all scholarships, applicants must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and receive a final (unconditional) admission to the university. Applicants should not be receiving any additional funding or scholarship from other sources. Acceptance for scholarships is based on competition among applicants, and meeting the minimum application requirements does not guarantee acceptance.
Scholarships are awarded to applicants with the highest GPAs based on the available seats for each scholarship. Students who do not receive scholarships for the Fall 2023 semester can apply for the Outstanding Performance Scholarship in future semesters after meeting its requirements.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Pacts signed with Indian firms to boost tourism in Oman

Pacts signed with Indian firms to boost tourism in Oman
Pacts signed with Indian firms to boost tourism in Oman
OIL AND GAS

Oil on upward trajectory; Oman oil rises to $86

Oil on upward trajectory; Oman oil rises to $86
Oil on upward trajectory; Oman oil rises to $86
WATER

Water accounts in Dubai reach 1,023,079 accounts by H1 2023, 5% increase YoY

Water accounts in Dubai reach 1,023,079 accounts by H1 2023, 5% increase YoY
Water accounts in Dubai reach 1,023,079 accounts by H1 2023, 5% increase YoY
OIL AND GAS

QatarEnergy sets fuel prices for August: premium petrol to cost less

QatarEnergy sets fuel prices for August: premium petrol to cost less
QatarEnergy sets fuel prices for August: premium petrol to cost less
AEROSPACE

Qatar to witness giant, luminous full moon Tuesday

Qatar to witness giant, luminous full moon Tuesday
Qatar to witness giant, luminous full moon Tuesday
AVIATION

Qatar's Hamad International Airport sees 20.77mln passengers in first half of 2023

Qatar's Hamad International Airport sees 20.77mln passengers in first half of 2023
Qatar's Hamad International Airport sees 20.77mln passengers in first half of 2023
EQUITIES

Saudi Printing’s losses deepen 1,389% in H1-23; accumulated losses unveiled

Saudi Printing’s losses deepen 1,389% in H1-23; accumulated losses unveiled
Saudi Printing’s losses deepen 1,389% in H1-23; accumulated losses unveiled
GOLD

Gold prices slip further in Dubai

Gold prices slip further in Dubai
Gold prices slip further in Dubai
MOST READ
1.

Food prices in the GCC could rise due to supply chain disruptions

2.

Kenya allows flydubai to operate direct service to Mombasa

3.

Range anxiety, accessibility pose concerns for EV adoption in the UAE

4.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign pact for $10bln greenfield refinery - report

5.

UAE's Aldar invests $95mln more to expand education portfolio

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Labour ministry kicks off summer internship programme for students in Qatar

2

UDST launches two technician training programmes for Qataris

3

Qatar Charity workshop equips female future leaders with new skills

4

Carnegie Mellon Qatar launches computer science summer camps

5

Qatar reiterates education is a fundamental right

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENTERTAINMENT

Abu Dhabi set to build a sprawling film studio, create new jobs

Abu Dhabi set to build a sprawling film studio, create new jobs
Abu Dhabi set to build a sprawling film studio, create new jobs
ECONOMY

Nigerian President Tinubu unveils $632mln package to ease economic challenges

M&A

M&A deals in MENA reached $31.9bln in H1 2023 - Refinitiv

FINANCIAL SERVICES

HSBC plans $70mln JV with world's largest trade network

LATEST NEWS
1

ADNOC demonstrates steadfast commitment to decarbonising energy system: Suhail Al Mazrouei

2

Water accounts in Dubai reach 1,023,079 accounts by H1 2023, 5% increase YoY

3

Heavy rains dampen India's gasoil, gasoline sales in July

4

Gold prices slip further in Dubai

5

Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56: gov't official

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds