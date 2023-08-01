Qatar University admits 5,500 students for undergraduate programmes in fall 2023 semester

Qatar University (QU) has announced the acceptance of approximately 5,500 male and female students for the undergraduate programs in the Fall 2023 semester, with Qatari students constituting 65% of the total admitted.Vice President for Student Affairs at Qatar University Dr Eiman Mustafawi congratulated all the admitted students on joining QU and wished them success in their academic journey.Dr Mustafawi affirmed that QU enables its students to make full use of educational and non-educational opportunities on its campus, providing them with the resources and facilities to develop their abilities, skills, and academic achievements.She noted that admission to QU is based on the principle of competition among applicants. Meeting the minimum requirements of the secondary certificate does not necessarily mean acceptance into the college. Instead, students are accepted in each semester based on the individual college's capacity.She emphasised that students who were not accepted in the Fall 2023 semester can apply for admission in the upcoming Spring 2024 semester.Online orientation programme will be held for new students starting from August 16, before the classes for the Fall 2023 semester commence on August 27.Lolwa Al Rabeei, Director of Admissions Department, explained that the online orientation program is an interactive electronic platform comprising various videos and presentations that highlight essential university information. Its goal is to familiarize new students with the university's campus, regulations, and student services during their academic journey at QU. It also provides information and instructions on using the electronic portal, email services, academic advising, course registration, and other university services with flexibility and ease.She emphasised that attending and passing the orientation program is mandatory for all students to complete the admission procedures, noting that students who fail to complete the program will not be able to register for courses or attend lectures in the Fall 2023 semester, resulting in the cancellation of their admission.QU also announced scholarship decisions, including scholarships for academic excellence, scholarships for Qatari high school graduates from GCC countries, scholarships for outstanding performance for enrolled students, and scholarships for QU staff members kids and for new and enrolled students in the Fall 2023 semester.QU offers scholarships and sponsorship programmes to Qatari, resident, and international students within the current scholarship system during the Fall and Spring semesters of each academic year. To apply for all scholarships, applicants must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and receive a final (unconditional) admission to the university. Applicants should not be receiving any additional funding or scholarship from other sources. Acceptance for scholarships is based on competition among applicants, and meeting the minimum application requirements does not guarantee acceptance.Scholarships are awarded to applicants with the highest GPAs based on the available seats for each scholarship. Students who do not receive scholarships for the Fall 2023 semester can apply for the Outstanding Performance Scholarship in future semesters after meeting its requirements.