Geneva - Qatar Stressed that history will neither forgive nor forget those who participated in, supported, or turned a blind eye to the crimes and violations committed to eradicate and displace the Palestinian people from their land.

This came in a statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during the general debate on the update of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Her Excellency said that Israel has intensified its killing and destruction of everything Palestinian, and any opportunity for achieving a just, comprehensive, and permanent peace for the Palestinian cause. She pointed out that the targeting by Israeli occupation forces of Palestinian civilians who are dying of hunger and awaiting humanitarian aid constitutes a heinous crime and cold-blooded execution.

In this context, she called on the international community to wake up to these unprecedented crimes in modern history and to move from condemnation to urgent action, taking effective measures to compel Israel, the occupying power, to curb its killing and starving of Palestinians without fear of accountability and punishment.

She also affirmed that the numerous and growing challenges facing the world today have cast negative shadows on the promotion and protection of human rights, and hindered efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, necessitating international efforts to confront them through enhancing positive international cooperation and avoiding politicization, selectivity, and double standards. She emphasized the importance of implementing the interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice, reminding all states of their responsibilities in this regard.

She expressed Qatar's deep concern and dismay over the continued religious hate speech, incitement to violence, and discrimination against people because of their religion, sometimes through direct practices such as burning holy books, and other times through imposing policies and restrictions that limit religious freedom in terms of attire for women and girls, indicating the need for countries witnessing such actions to take stronger measures to prevent them and comply with their international obligations in this regard.

At the conclusion of her statement, HE the Permanent Representative reiterated Qatar\'s confidence in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and its ability to support countries in fulfilling their commitments in the field of human rights. She also reaffirmed Qatar's continued support for the Office to enable it to perform its tasks optimally.

