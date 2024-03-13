Social media
Qatar Stock Exchange index rises 0.33% at start of trading, semi-annual review effective April 1

The QSE general index was supported by a rise in all sectors

March 13, 2024
The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 33.22 points, or 0.33%, at the beginning of trading on Wednesday, reaching the level of 10,233 points compared to yesterday's closing.
The QSE general index was supported by a rise in all sectors: Transportations by 1.22%; Real Estate by 0.61%; Consumer Goods and Services sectors by 0.54%; Telecoms by 0.33%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.25%, Insurance by 0.13%; and Industrials by 0.10%.
At 10:00 am, QSE registered trading of 21.818 million shares in 1,697 transactions valued QR 43.638 million.
On the other hand, the semi-annual review of Qatar Stock Exchange indices revealed that United Development Company and Vodafone will replace Baladna and Ezdan Holding in the QE Index.
The semi-annual review - effective April 1 - also indicated that Lesha Bank and Medicare will be removed from the QE Al Rayan Islamic Index, while Qatar Cinema and Meeza will join the QE All Share Index.
