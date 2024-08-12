Doha: Qatar advances towards the enhancements of diverse sectors including clean energy, logistics, tourism, sports, and artificial intelligence (AI). Market experts at PWC stress that these developments will ensure a growing diversified economy and create employment opportunities in the country.

A recent report by the entity noted that the country is at the forefront of its global stage as a significant economic player boosting its vision for a stronger and thriving future.

Given combined reports and statistics, Qatar leads the race in several fields such as AI, aiming toward its strategic national vision 2030.

However, in the clean energy industry, various data notes that European nations like the UK and Sweden top the spots with significant GDP contributions from decarbonising, green hydrogen, and investment in renewable energy.

The report said: “This shows potential for Qatar pursuing initiatives in this space.’

On the other hand, in the logistics industry, Singapore and the Netherlands use cutting-edge tech, reinforce partnerships with international leaders, and establish robust trade deals, indicating the economic impact of assertive logistics hubs.

In the sports realm, Qatar is well-established and can leverage parallel approaches carried out by Spain that aim to work with its worldwide network of leisure offices, diversified offerings, and international partnerships to bolster both tourism and sports.

“In AI, leading nations are focusing on education and developing talent, integration with the industry, and setting out ethics and governance. Qatar, with its strategic emphasis on AI has the opportunity to become a leading player in AI with a significant impact on GDP,” the report remarks.

The report emphasises that this strong strategic phase and focus on the cross-sectoral enablers defined, namely access to capital, fostering a competitive industry ecosystem and demonstrating robust governance, in addition to enacting backing regulations, attracting, and retaining highly competent workforce, and performing noteworthy investments in infrastructure in the country.

It further added that “Qatar has the potential to follow these global models and cement its path toward sustainable growth and diversified economy.”

The Peninsula Newspaper