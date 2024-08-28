DOHA-- Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received on Tuesday President of the European Council Charles Michel.

In a statement, Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting explored cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union, as well as discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to press release "President Michel will hold consultations regarding the first-ever summit between the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) taking place on 16 October 2024 in Brussel".

The statement mentioned that Michel's visit aimed to discuss a broad range of issues, including the crisis in the Middle East, Russia's war against Ukraine, and all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

