OSLO: On the sidelines of the visit of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Kingdom of Norway, two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and additional clauses in the fields of avoiding double taxation and preventing fiscal evasion between the two countries were signed.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding/declaration of intent for military cooperation between Qatar and Norway and a memorandum of understanding in the field of peace and reconciliation between the two countries.

They also signed additional clauses to the agreement on avoiding double taxation and preventing fiscal evasion that was signed in 2010.

