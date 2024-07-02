Qatar National Bank launches multi-currency travel Visa card

QNB has launched the multi-currency travel Visa card, which is an innovative payment solution that enables customers to transact in Qatari riyals in addition to five foreign currencies.



The five foreign currencies are US dollar (USD), euro (EUR), British pound (GBP), Swiss franc (CHF) and UAE dirham (AED). The card eliminates foreign exchange conversion fees tied to international card payments.



QNB multi-currency travel Visa card aims to provide customers with “unparalleled” convenience, security, seamless payments, and savings.



“It is set to transform how customers manage their funds while travelling abroad or making foreign currency online purchases, offering a worry-free experience,” QNB said yesterday.



The card offers customers the ability to load it in Qatari riyals from their current or saving accounts using QNB Mobile Banking, then transfer and store multiple currencies into separate wallets onto a single card, eliminating the need to carry multiple cards or cash currencies when travelling.



Furthermore, the card offers the advantage of locking in competitive exchange rates and eliminating inconvenient foreign currency conversion fees, allowing customers to enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden charges, as well as secured transactions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and 3D Secure.



The card is also globally accepted at Visa’s 130mn-plus merchant partners and can be used for online and in-store purchases.



All QNB customers with a current or saving account who are registered in QNB Mobile Banking are eligible to get the card.



Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice president, QNB Retail Bank Group, said: “We are very proud to launch the QNB Multi-Currency Travel Visa Card that aims to enhance our customers’ payment and travel experiences. This innovative yet practical payment instrument is designed to offer ultimate convenience and security paving the way for our customers to make worry-free transactions without the need to carry cash, manage different currencies, or incur any unexpected or hidden conversion fees.”



Shashank Singh, Visa’s vice-president and general manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “The QNB Multi-Currency Travel Visa Card is a great example of innovation meeting market needs and ultimately creating tangible value for consumers.



“The international nature of the Qatar consumer means whether they are travelling or shopping online, they are dealing with multiple currencies, and so simplifying this experience – and delivering it securely - is vital. We are pleased to partner with QNB Group to bring this innovative solution to Qatar and extend the benefits of digital payments to more consumers and businesses."

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).