Qatar Tourism has launched a new, interactive online training course – Qatar Specialist Programme - to enhance its global travel trade partners’ knowledge of Qatar’s diverse experiences and provide a recognised qualification for them.

The advanced programme, which uses the latest methodologies in digital learning, replaces the current Tawash programme and supports Qatar’s mission to become a leader in Service Excellence. Available in 11 languages, Qatar Specialist Programme equips trade partners with the relevant support, knowledge, and tools to promote and sell Qatar internationally more effectively.

Comprising several modules, each focusing on a particular aspect of Qatar’s tourism offering, the programme allows participants flexibility, letting them complete each module at their own pace, supported by an intuitive, engaging educational tool. Features include interactive maps and knowledge check quizzes.

Leading International Markets, Philip Dickinson, said: “The Qatar Specialist Programme is another step towards supporting the global travel trade industry in working alongside Qatar Tourism to help drive significant growth in annual international visitor arrivals and welcoming six million visitors a year by 2030.”

Qatar Specialist Programme focuses on various aspects of Qatar’s tourism offering, covering history, heritage, attractions and experiences. Partners who complete the full course will receive exclusive Qatar Specialist benefits and insider tips, as well as itineraries and the latest information on accommodation and attractions.

