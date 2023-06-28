Doha, Qatar: The Fifth Joint Committee between the Ministry of Labour of Qatar and the Ministry of Cooperation, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran yesterday held a meeting in Tehran under the chairmanship of Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri and Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare H E Solt Mortazavi.

A high-level technical delegation from Qatar participated in the committee’s meetings, including several ministries, namely the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in addition to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the conclusion of the meetings, Qatar and Iran signed a “memorandum of understanding in the field of labour recruitment and dispatch”, according to which it was agreed to raise capabilities, exchange experiences, develop a consultation mechanism between the two countries, exchange experiences in the field of vocational and technical training and training centres, and prepare a draft of a joint action plan. cooperation over the next five years.

During the meeting Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri emphasised his dedication towards invigorating and bolstering the collaborative ties between Qatar and Iran, with a particular focus on the labour sector.

He underscored the necessity of implementing the memorandum of understanding agreed upon on May 12, 2008. The Minister said that this agreement seeks to regulate the employment of Iranian labour within Qatar and proposes the activation of joint technical committees to handle technical issues and surmount any challenges to foster effective cooperation.

He further mentioned that Qatar, following a series of legislative changes to labour laws and regulations in the past, has emerged as a leader in labour market reforms. As a result, Qatar is increasingly becoming an appealing destination for skilled, trained, and qualified labour.

The committee meeting was then followed by the signing of the minutes of the meeting between the two parties in regards to mutual cooperation with the aim of raising capacities, exchanging experiences, developing a consultation mechanism between the two countries, exchanging experiences in the field of vocational and technical training and training centres, and preparing a draft of a joint action plan for cooperation over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Iranian Vice President H E Mohammad Mokhber yesterday received Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri in Tehran.

They held discussions focusing on the relationship between their respective countries, with a particular emphasis on labour-related matters.

The Vice President expressed his appreciation for the outcomes of the fifth joint committee meeting of labour ministers from both nations, which took place in Tehran yesterday.

They explored numerous topics of mutual interest and found the resulting decisions and results to be highly productive.

