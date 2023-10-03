Qatar hosting expo reflects commitment to protect nature for future generations: BIE chief

Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Secretary-General Dimitri Kerkentzes said that Qatar’s hosting of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha reflects the country's commitment to mitigate the effects of climate change and direct the world's attention on the urgent crises that the earth is facing and protect nature for future generations.In his speech at the Expo 2023 Doha opening ceremony Monday, Kerkentzes pointed out that the exhibition's theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment' represents a call to fight desertification and stop the degradation of the land, as well as a reminder that nature's strength and resilience can happen even in the most difficult circumstances.He added that Expo 2023 Doha is an invitation to the world to do their duty for the optimal investment of resources and exploitation of the land, as well as a call to take a path towards world prosperity.Kerkentzes said that the participation of dozens of organisations and countries, as well as millions of individuals in the event, will help shed light on the topic of nature and the impact of humans.He stated that Expo 2023 Doha will be held in the heart of Doha and is an open invitation to everyone to benefit from horticultural innovations from all over the world, as well as showcase the creativity, ingenuity and care of all countries, organisations and individuals in the event.The BIE official said that throughout history, humans have found ways to adapt, innovate and thrive amidst different natural landscapes and climates.In the face of the threat of climate change, represented by global warming and its dire consequences on food security and health, Kerkentzes called for the utilisation of all available tools to build a resilient world and to change the approaches that humans have towards their lives and economies.He said that every participant in Expo 2023 Doha has a solution and story or lesson that can be learned and shared.At the end of his speech, Kerkentzes affirmed his belief that Expo 2023 Doha will be a resounding success and a milestone in uniting the efforts of the global community to preserve the environment.He said that millions of visitors will leave the event with a greater understanding and commitment about what they can do to achieve a more sustainable world.