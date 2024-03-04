Doha: The 5th session of the joint supreme committee between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt convened in Doha yesterday.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired Qatar’s side, while Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Sameh Shoukry chaired Egypt’s side.

The session discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in fields of trade, investment, diplomacy, social affairs, education, and youth.

In this regard, the two sides emphasized their keenness to advance bilateral relations in various fields in a way that enhances joint Arab action.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, protecting the besieged civilians in the Strip, and the continuation of bringing humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles.

The session also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the diplomatic field between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, an executive programme for the MoU in the fields of social affairs between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Ministry of Social Solidarity in the Arab Republic of Egypt for the years (2024 - 2025 - 2026), the fourth executive program in the field of general education for the cooperation agreement in the fields of education and research between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt for the academic years (2024/2025 - 2025/2026 - 2026/2027), an MoU between the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law at the Ministry of Justice and the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the executive programme for the years 2024 and 2025 within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of youth and sports, signed on April 16, 1992, and an MoU between the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of enhancing bilateral investment relations.

